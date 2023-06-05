WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY ALLU ARJUN JACKIE SHROFF BHUMI PEDNEKAR URGE PEOPLE TO PANT MORE TREES

Hyderabad: The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community. Many celebrities took to social media to urge people to plant more trees and save the world.

Apart from being known as the star who essayed Pushpa, Tollywood's pan-India star Allu Arjun is a dedicated green environmentalist. The actor has made it a practice to be greeted and gifted with different types of delicate plants by his fans and well-wishers because he values these above everything else. To mark World Environment Day on Monday, June 5, Allu Arjun took to Instagram, wished everyone "Happy World Environment Day," and then added a message: "Let's all of us do our small bit."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is also an environmental advocate, planted 3000 saplings across Maharashtra to mark World Environment Day. Speaking about her commitment to environmental conservation, Bhumi said, "The planet is in peril because of various human activities, especially deforestation, and if we fail to do something about it now, our future will be affected irreversibly. Fortunately, nature is surprisingly resilient - territories, regions and places that we have damaged, if given time and help, can once again support life and can be given a second chance. So, I urge everyone to try and plant as many trees as possible."

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for making appearances at events by wearing a plant necklace or carrying saplings as gifts, has been urging people to do their bit to save Mother Earth. On the occasion of World Environment Day, he shared a video with a valuable message. Taking to Instagram, Jackie dropped a video along with a message, which read, "Go Green, Breathe Clean."

Pragya Kapoor, who is known for films like Kedarnath and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has been actively involved in social causes for years. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the producer participated in a road clean-up initiative along with Indian Navy. She has always believed that as a society, it is our duty to take care of our environment and work towards making our planet greener and cleaner. This year, the Indian Navy has supported this initiative. It is the 99th week and more and more people are seen joining this great cause. (With agency inputs)