Hyderabad: Amidst the fervor of the ongoing World Cup final 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a wave of support floods in from across the nation, with even celebrities from the film industry rallying behind the Men in Blue. Renowned personalities such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Venkatesh Daggubati, and others graced the packed stadium to witness the intense clash between India and Australia, while numerous stars took to social media to convey their best wishes to Team India for the grand finale.

Mahesh Babu extends best wishes to Team India

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared his encouragement for Team India on Instagram Stories, posting a picture of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Pat Cummins posing with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at Adalaj Stepwell before the final showdown. Mahesh's message was simple yet powerful: "Team India, you've got this," accompanied by thumbs-up emojis and #CWC23.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan also manifested his faith in India's triumph against Australia in the World Cup final 2023. He shared a picture on Instagram, posing with a cricket bat, captioned with "Jeetega Jeetega 🇮🇳 🏆."

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, expressed his sentiments on the unifying power of cricket via social media (formerly Twitter), emphasising the healing impact of the sport. He conveyed his best wishes to Team India, stating cricket works as a true healer, bringing everyone together with a shared desire for Team India's victory. Extending best wishes to Men in Blue, the filmmaker stated that in a world divided and hurt, these collective moments of unity are truly cherished.

The much-anticipated match saw Australia winning the toss and choosing to field first. This final marks a 20-year rematch since the 2003 World Cup Final, and India aimed to reverse their previous encounter's outcome, where they succumbed to a 120-run loss against Australia.

India's path to the finals was paved with an impressive 70-run victory over New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a blazing start, followed by remarkable centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, setting India on a formidable course. KL Rahul's strong finish propelled India to a daunting score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling, securing a seven-wicket haul, dismantled the Kiwis and secured India's spot in Ahmedabad.