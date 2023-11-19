Hyderabad: Amidst the high-stakes clash between India and Australia in the World Cup final 2023, the support for the Men in Blue poured in from various quarters, notably from prominent celebrities flooding social media platforms with best wishes. Sushmita Sen, celebrating her 48th birthday, expressed her exhilaration on an Instagram Live session, confessing her nervous excitement while firmly asserting faith in India's victory. Her sentiments resonated with fans globally, as she emphasised unwavering support till the last ball.

From Dubai, Sen shared her joy in aligning her birthday celebrations with India's crucial moment on the world stage, encompassing both the Miss Universe 2023 event and the India vs. Australia World Cup final 2023.

Mouni Roy, through Instagram Stories, offered her prayers with a screenshot of the match while Upasana Konidela, wife of RRR star Ram Charan, shared a video featuring Sadhguru in dialogue with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Narendra Modi Stadium, urging for divine intervention for Team India's success.

Mouni Roy took to Instagram Stories to extend support to Team India

Upasana Konidela extended support to Men in Blue

Adding to the fervor, Aamir Khan's production house crafted an artful tribute to Team India, drawing inspiration from the iconic film Lagaan. In a specially designed poster, Rohit Sharma's team was depicted akin to Aamir Khan's squad from Lagaan, signifying triple support with the caption "Teen guna support 💙 #IndvsAus #CWC2023," a nod to the famous line "Teen Guna Lagaan" from Aamir starrer period sports drama about a cricket match between a group of untrained villagers and British Raj.

On the field, India posted a competitive total of 240 in 50 overs. Whereas Australia faced early setbacks with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking crucial wickets, including those of Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and David Warner.