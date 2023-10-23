Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): Star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli once again proved his mettle in a run chase as his 95 helped India trounce New Zealand by four wickets in their league game here on Sunday night. It was once again the Kohli show at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium as he took the tricky run chase deep.

India also continued its winning streak in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and courtesy of their win over the Kiwis, India are placed on the first spot in the points table. India have now beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand and next face defending champions England at Lucknow on October 29.

In the game against New Zealand, Virat Kohli scored 95 off 104 balls with eight fours and two sixes before pacer Matt Henry accounted for his wicket. Post-win, Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and lauded his performance.

Anushka shared a video by the International Cricket Council. The video is of Kohli getting caught as he tried to hit a six. She wrote, "Always proud of you (sic). In another post, she called Kohli a "storm chaser".

Kohli also received a shoutout from his sister Bhawna. Taking to Instagram Story, Bhawna dropped a picture of Virat Kohli from the match and wrote, "Proudest."