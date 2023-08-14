Hyderabad: Dairy giant Amul has paid a creative tribute to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as she embarks on her Hollywood debut in the thrilling Netflix spy series Heart of Stone, where she shares the screen with international sensation Gal Gadot. This innovative Amul advertisement captures a pivotal scene from the series, depicting Alia and Gal's characters engaged in a confrontation amid a desert backdrop.

In a clever twist, the artistic rendition features the two divas in an affectionate side-hug, alongside a playful selfie moment. Gal Gadot can be seen holding a phone equipped with a selfie stick, capturing a light-hearted moment between the two co-stars. Adding a touch of whimsy, both Alia and Gal grasp buttered toasts in their hands, ingeniously incorporating Amul's signature buttery theme into the creative.

The ad playfully dubs Gal and Alia as "Wonder Women," acknowledging Gal Gadot's iconic portrayal of the superhero character from DC's comic universe. A playful wordplay on the movie's title transforms it into "Heart of Taste," humorously linking the essence of the film with Amul's dairy products.

Amul India shared the creative on their Instagram account, accompanied by the caption, "#Amul Topical: Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut in action thriller, Heart of Stone!" Netflix India also joined in the appreciation by sharing the creative on their Instagram Stories with a heartwarming caption that reads, "Two wonders that melted our hearts."

The camaraderie between Alia and Gal extends beyond the screen, as the two stars have formed a close bond during the filming and promotion of Heart of Stone. Gal Gadot commended Alia's skills, noting her extensive experience in the Indian film industry spanning over a decade. She expressed confidence in Alia's ability to smoothly transition into the American market. Gal's supportive words reflect the strong sisterly bond that has developed between them.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt's international debut, alongside co-star Jamie Dornan. The film promises a blend of suspense and action, enriched by the dynamic performances of Alia and Gal.

