Hyderabad: The government introduced the Women's Reservation Bill on Tuesday to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill that had lain dormant for 27 years due to a lack of agreement among parties. Several celebrities including Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta, and veteran singer Asha Bhosle among others have welcomed the government's decision.

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta received a special invitation to attend the first proceedings at the new Parliament building. Kangana, sharing her thoughts on the bill, said that it is a wonderful idea, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women. Esha Gupta, who was also present at the Parliament, said that it's a great and very progressive thought that will give equal powers to women. "It's a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered it," said Esha.

Kangana also took to X, formerly called Twitter, and tweeted, "We are all witnessing the beginning of a new age. Our time has come. This is the time of the girl child (no more female foeticide), this is the time of the young women (no more clinging to men for safety and security), this is the time of the Middle-aged women (no you are not unwanted and won't be devalued anymore) this is the time of the elderly women (the world needs your wisdom and experience as well, your time has come) Welcome to the new world. Welcome to the Bharat of our dreams. #WomenReservationBill."

Reacting to the bill, legendary singer Asha Bhosle said, "Women have no idea how powerful they are. For instance, I had a show today and sang for three hours at the age of 90. This is what women-power is, and this shows their remarkable resilience."