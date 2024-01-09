Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan, who turned 50 on Wednesday, has been Greek God of Bollywood for nearly 22 years thanks to his stunning appearance, ever-improving acting abilities, and impeccable dancing prowess. Since making his debut, Hrithik has amazed and delighted millennials with his ability to take on challenging roles. He has gone from being dubbed the Greek God for his amazing features to a bankable star playing a variety of characters that showcased his flexibility on screen.

The 1980s saw him make a few cameos as a child actor in a number of films like Aap Ke Deewane (1980), Aasha (1980), Bhagwaan Dada (1986) and more. Later, he served as assistant director on some of his father Rakesh Roshan's productions. Later, in 2000, he made his breakthrough as a prominent actor in the historic box office hit Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which catapulted him into stardom overnight.

Hrithik has received multiple accolades, including six Filmfares, four for Best Actor, one for Best Debut, and one for Best Actor (Critics). He is currently one of the highest-paid actors in India. Despite the highs and lows he has experienced throughout his Bollywood career, his filmography's diversity of roles is an indisputable feature.

Fans of the actor cannot wait for what is in store. Let's take a look at his upcoming films on his 50th birthday.

Fighter

Fighter, the much-awaited action film from filmmaker Siddharth Anand, is set to land smoothly after all of the film's promotional materials seem to be adding to the right amount of excitement. The film, which also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor, is about IAF officers and will be released on January 25, which is Republic Day weekend. The film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika Padukone. Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the two tracks from the film have already been made available.

The motion poster for Fighter was revealed on Independence Day 2023, providing the first look of the three actors who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the film, namely Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik. The poster depicts Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Hrithik looked powerful and attractive in uniform in the film's first look.

The makers then released the official teaser for the film, which drew a lot of positive responses from fans. Fighter is being promoted as India's first aerial action picture and was mostly shot at Indian air facilities, using genuine Sukhoi fighter planes. Fighter promises thrilling action.

Krish 4

After much thought, actor Hrithik Roshan has finalised the script for the fourth installment of his successful superhero franchise, Krrish, which will begin filming in the first half of 2024. The film franchise began with Koi... Mil Gaya, starring Preity Zinta and Rekha, and completed its twentieth anniversary on August 8, 2023. The film won over audiences as Hrithik essayed the role of a specially-abled guy in a drama about how his life changes when an extra-terrestrial species is left behind on earth.

Koi... Mil Gaya was followed by the wildly successful Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. Since its launch, the Hrithik Roshan-led superhero franchise has amassed a sizable fan base. The fourth installment is also causing a great deal of excitement, and as per updates Priyanka Chopra might return to the role, which would add even more suspense to this superhero epic. The next chapter in Krrish's adventure is much anticipated by fans, and the film has been in the planning stages for a while.

War 2

Fans of the successful franchise starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role will have to wait until 2025 for the next installment. With this, Jr NTR of RRR fame will make his Bollywood debut as the antagonist in the film. It will open in theatres over the Independence Day weekend in 2025.

Starring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Hrithik Roshan in the key parts, War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who had earlier directed Brahmastra. War 2 marks the first on-screen partnership between Jr NTR and Hrithik.

Siddharth Anand helmed the prequel, which starred Hrithik as a renegade RAW agent named Kabir and Tiger Shroff as Saurabh, a RAW agent turned mole. The movie, which also starred Vaani Kapoor, was a huge hit at the box office. When it was released in 2019, this intense action drama brought in 200 crores in just seven days. It is regarded as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that particular year.