Hyderabad: On the occasion of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 40th birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film Salaar released his first look from the film. The actor plays the primary antagonist in the action flick. The film, which stars Prabhas as the hero, is set to be released on December 22, just in time for the Christmas holiday.

The actor will play Vardharaja Mannaar in the action-thriller drama, which also stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The actor appears raw and deadly in the poster. Sharing the post on Twitter, Hombale films, the production banner, wrote, "Wishing ‘𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫’ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 @PrithviOfficiaal, a majestic birthday."

As soon as the makers shared the birthday post, Prithviraj thanked the Salaar team for their warm wishes. Responding to it, he tweeted, "Thank you #HombaleFilms #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas and the entire team of #Salaar! #VardharajaMannaar will see you in theatres on the 28th of September 2023!"

Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films has financed the action thriller, which is helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Apart from the lead actors, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao play important parts in the action entertainer.

For the unversed, Salaar was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 14 April this year, but the film was delayed since production work took longer than expected due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The long-awaited drama will now be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.