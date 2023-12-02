Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released in theaters on Friday and it has already made a significant impact at the box office. Following the release, social media was flooded with praise for Ranbir's extraordinary performance, with some even considering it as his 'career-best'. Now, Ranbir's mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, has taken to her social media handle to express her desire for the late Rishi Kapoor to have witnessed his son's brilliant portrayal in Animal.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Neetu Kapoor dropped a photo of Ranbir Kapoor from his recently released film Animal, accompanied by a brief caption expressing her longing for Rishi Kapoor's presence. Neetu wrote, "Wish rishiji was here," followed by a golden star emoji. The picture shows Ranbir with long hair, tied halfway up in a man bun. He also had his dark sunglasses on.

Rishi Kapoor, a highly accomplished actor, passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling leukemia for two years. His demise left an immense void in the lives of his family, friends, and loved ones. Neetu Kapoor often shares throwback pictures of her moments with Rishi Kapoor, cherishing the special memories they shared in the past.

Moving on, prior to the release of Animal, the makers organized a star-studded premiere for the film, with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and several others in attendance. While on her way out of the theater after watching Animal, Alia Bhatt was asked about her opinion on the movie. With a smile, she simply stated, "Outstanding." She then proceeded to add, "khatarnaak, khatarnaak," before making her exit.

Animal features a remarkable cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimrii, among others. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is an action-packed thriller that showcases Ranbir as a volatile individual with a complex relationship with his father. The movie was released on December 1, 2023.