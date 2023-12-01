WILL THERE BE ANIMAL 2 POST CREDIT SCENES OF RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER HINT SO

Hyderabad: In the movie Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga weaves a complex tale about the bond between a father, Vijay (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his son. But hold onto your seats because the story doesn't end when you think it does! There's more to it, hinted cleverly in the post-credit scenes that leave us eagerly anticipating a possible sequel.

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Geetanjali in Animal, took to Instagram to urge fans not to miss these crucial post-credit scenes. Those who've seen the movie agree, calling these scenes a vital part of the whole experience. Without giving away spoilers, these scenes tease an open-ended story, paving the way for a potential second part.

Although Rashmika stayed tight-lipped about what these scenes mean, the buzz is out. There are not one, but two post-credit scenes that suggest a continuation, leaving us curious about what might come next. In a latest interview with a webloid, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hinted at the possibility of a sequel, stating that he's excitedly waiting for the audience's reaction before making a decision to roll out a sequel of the gangster drama which is bankrolled by T-Series Films.

When it comes to the movie's reception, Animal made waves with nearly Rs. 40 crore in advance booking collections in just three days before its release. Animal is poised to become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opening yet, surpassing Brahmastar's Rs. 36 crore collection on its opening day. However, critics had mixed feelings, pointing out a slower second half, underutilization of actors like Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, and concerns about the portrayal of women in the film.