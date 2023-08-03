WILL RAJAMOULI SURPRISE MAHESH BABU ON HIS BIRTHDAY FANS EXPECTING MOVIE UPDATES

Hyderabad: Film lovers are eagerly waiting for a film from Baahubali and RRR director Rajamouli. It may be recalled that this director has planned his next outing with Mahesh Babu. But, no update has been revealed till date. Currently, news related to this project is doing the rounds on social media. There is speculation that Rajamouli will share a big update on Mahesh's birthday.

It is learnt that Rajamouli has planned a surprise on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9. The fans are happy with this. The only news that has officially come out so far is that it will be an action-adventure movie. There is a talk that Rajamouli will disclose the details of his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu on his birthday.

Currently, Mahesh's fans are celebrating by sharing the news. One of the fans commented that the title of the movie will be announced, and another said that Mahesh's look in the movie will be revealed. Another fan opined that Mahesh's look is new in the photos of his London trip and said the look may be for Rajamouli's new movie. But, all this is pertaining to fans' speculations. No official announcement has been made from the team as of now.

Rajamouli shared updates regarding the movie on the actors' birthdays during 'RRR' making. As Mahesh's birthday is approaching, his fans are also assuming that he will give updates on Mahesh's movie in a similar manner. Mahesh Babu is currently acting in 'Guntur Karam' directed by Trivikram. The shooting of this movie is going on at a brisk pace. Srileela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are acting opposite Mahesh in the movie. Taman is providing the music. Already, Mahesh's mass look in the posters has increased expectations of the movie.