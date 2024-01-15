WILL MISS MY SQUADRON DEEPIKA PADUKONE WISHES TEAM FIGHTER AS SHE HINTS AT SKIPPING TRAILER LAUNCH

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming aerial action thriller movie Fighter, starring Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has just been unveiled today, January 15. However, it seems that the film's female lead actor, Deepika Padukone, will not be present at the trailer launch event.

Taking to Instagram Story on Monday, the Om Shanti Om actor wrote, "Will miss my Squadron," followed by three emojis indicating that she might be suffering from a fever. She also wished good luck to the Fighter team, writing, "Good Luck team #Figthter #FighterTrailer."

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story

Siddharth Anand's latest film showcases the talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who portray Air Force officers. This aerial action spectacle is set to deliver an unprecedented and exhilarating experience on the big screen. The trailer gives us a taste of Top Gun-inspired action sequences featuring Deepika and Hrithik in the cockpit of their respective aircraft.

Anil Kapoor's character assembles a team of highly skilled IAF officers to seek vengeance after a devastating attack. The 'top aviators' are brought together to demonstrate that the Indian people will not remain passive in the face of terror. Anil emphasizes the importance of fostering interpersonal connections among the team, as it will aid them in the battle they are about to undertake. The trailer showcases intense action scenes of Hrithik and Deepika flying helicopters and fighter jets, alongside glimpses of their blossoming romance against the stunning scenic backdrop of Kashmir.