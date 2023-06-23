Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya is reportedly working on his next project with filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti. The actor in the past has collaborated with the director twice for films such as Premam Savyasachi, which was a box-office success. The team is now preparing to come together for the third time. And if reports are to be believed, actress Keerthy Suresh is expected to play the female lead.

This will mark Keerthy Suresh and Naga Chaitanya's second project together. According to reports, the actress will portray the female lead in the film after collaborating on the blockbuster film Mahanati. In the biopic, Chay played his late grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

This yet-to-be-announced film will be Keerthy Suresh and Naga Chaitanya's first full-fledged collaboration. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited. Bunny Vaas and his partners are rumoured to be financing the project, which will be their second collaboration with Naga Chaitanya.

The film is based on a true story in which the hero takes a tremendous risk for his lady love, which concludes with a lot of twists and turns near the end. According to reports, the actor will play the role of a boat driver. It is also stated that the filmmaker has been working on this script for a long time and that the project will be announced soon.

Naga Chaitanya was most recently seen in Venkat Prabhu's Custody, which earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami both had lead parts in the film. The film is currently accessible on Amazon Prime Videos. Going forward, Naga is yet to reveal his next project.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is awaiting the release of Maamannan, which also stars Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film will be released in theatres on June 29. The film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, also stars Fahadh Faasil.

