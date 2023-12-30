Hyderabad: The team behind Prabhas' much-anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, has been delighting fans with a series of insightful making-of videos, offering a sneak peek into the creation of this futuristic sci-fi drama. Titled From Skratch, this series has released three episodes to date, with the latest being From Skratch Ep3: Re-Imagining Of Guns.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner behind Kalki 2898 AD, shared a 1 minute and 37 seconds video showcasing the team's efforts in crafting intriguing weaponry for the Raiders and Rebels in the movie. The Raiders' guns exude a sword-like appearance, while the Rebel guns exhibit modularity, allowing for assembly into larger firearms. Following From Skratch Ep1: Re-Inventing the Wheel and From Skratch Ep2: Assembling The Raiders, this episode on gun creation marks the third installment in the series.

Beyond the intricacies of gun details, the making-of video is a delightful amalgamation of intentional and unintentional self-deprecating humour within the team. It commences with a team meeting via video call discussing the directive for the guns, where one member humorously states, "The gun should not look like a gun at all." The fun continues as team members express doubts about the functionality of these weapons questioning "Will it fire?", with some even questioning whether the Raiders' guns qualify as guns owing to their design, suggesting the use of swords instead.

On a related note, director Nag Ashwin of Kalki 2898 AD recently made an appearance at a tech fest hosted by IIT Bombay. Engaging with students, he fielded inquiries about the trailer launch, teasing that it would be unveiled in precisely 93 days. Whether this was a factual revelation or a playful hint remains to be seen.