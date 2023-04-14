WILL ALWAYS CHERISH THIS SWEET MOMENT SAYS ALLU ARJUN AS DAUGHTER ALLU ARHA MAKES DEBUT WITH SHAAKUNTALAM

Hyderabad: Star Allu Arjun is excited about the release of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer film Shaakuntalam since it is his six-year-old daughter Allu Arha's acting debut in the Gunasekhar directorial. Taking to his social media handle, the Pushpa 2 actor on Friday sent best wishes to the cast and crew of the movie and expressed his hope that everyone would enjoy his daughter's first appearance on screen.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote, "All the best for #Shaakuntalam release. My best wishes for @Gunasekhar1 garu, @neelima_guna & @SVC_official for mounting up this epic project. My warmest wishes to my sweetest lady @Samanthaprabhu2. My Mallu brother @ActorDevMohan & the entire team."

"Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha. Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment," he further wrote.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu down with fever, lost her voice amid Shaakuntalam promotions

Earlier, during an interview with the media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about Allu Arha. She said, "She (Arha) is really cute. Everyone on set was stunned by her. First of all, she only speaks Telugu and not a word of English. She speaks Telugu so well and so much better than most adults, so pure. She is absolutely smart. I still recall the first day following which I tweeted that she is already a superstar and doesn't even need her father. She is going to make it anyway because she is destined to be a superstar,"

Shaakuntalam also features Dev Mohan in the titular role. The movie has been released in 3D format across India in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.