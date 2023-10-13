WHY NOT VICKY KAUSHAL OPENS UP ON ANIMAL VS SAM BAHADUR RELEASE CLASH

Hyderabad: Meghana Gulzar's upcoming film Sam Bahadur, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, is set to clash with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, on December 1. This December promises to bring multiple major showdowns at the domestic box office, with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal going head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on that date.

During the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur in Mumbai on Friday, Vicky Kaushal emphasized the importance of normalizing such clashes in the film industry. He expressed that Fridays are when films are ultimately handed over to the audience, making it their day.

"I think that Friday, we are eventually gonna hand over our Films to the audience. It will be the audience's more than our day. Like Ronnie (film's producer Ronnie Screwvala) pointed out, in today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry." - Vicky Kaushal

Vicky suggested that in today's time, the industry should embrace the idea of multiple films releasing on the same day, creating an environment where such releases can thrive. Vicky emphasized that the audience and exhibitors have the capacity to support this approach, and it's time to push the envelope.

"We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now." - Vicky Kaushal

The National Award-winning actor expressed his excitement for the Animal and Sam Bahadur release clash and emphasised that as long as the films are good, both can succeed, ultimately working for the benefit of the audience.

"Given today’s scenario now, the excitement that the audiences have, I think, if the resonate with two Films and both the films are good, both can work. So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else. As long as it is a great for the audience. We work for them." - Vicky Kaushal