WHY DID TOP CELEBS LIKE RAJINIKANTH KAMAL HAASAN RAM CHARAN LOSE THEIR BLUE TICK ON TWITTER

Hyderabad The country woke up with the most bizarre thing on Twitter after influential figures in politics cricket and the film industry lost their verified blue ticks Celebrities from the South including Rajinikanth Mammootty Kamal Haasan Ram Charan and many others have also lost their blue tick on Twitter Elon Musk on April 20 declared that the blue tick would be removed from Twitter accounts on nonpayment of subscription service The blue ticks of the celebrities were removed since they did not pay the subscription fees for verified status Even celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan Virat Kohli Yogi Adityanath Rahul Gandhi and other famous personalities have lost their blue tick on Twitter Celebrities must now pay USD 8 every month to regain their verified status While some have written on Twitter that they do not want to pay to be recognized others have tweeted amusingly saying bye bye blue tick Also read Tendulkar Kohli Sindhu lose Twitter blue ticksThe Blue tick which had not previously been charged was introduced in 2009 to make it easier for users to recognize celebrities politicians companies and brands as well as authentic accounts of public interests Earlier actors Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan s blue ticks were also removed after changing their names Trisha and Jayam altered their names to the character names from the movie PS 2 Kundhavai and Arunmozhi Varman respectively as part of the movie s promotions This however led to losing the verified mark of their official accounts On her Twitter handle Trisha revealed that she had lost her verified mark and added they are refusing to let us purchase it because we changed our names We tried doing that as well this morning It says suspicious activity because we changed our names