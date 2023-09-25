Hyderabad: Actor Saba Azad sent her fans in a frenzy with a cryptic post on Sunday, which read: Who's Your Gynac?" Spilling the beans over her recent post, the actor now revealed that it is the title of her upcoming project.

Offering a sneak peek into the show, Saba wrote: "Abb finally you will know the answer to #WhosYourGynac? 🤪dekhiye love, laughter aur friendship se bhari Dr. Vidushi ki life #WhosYourGynac? streaming from 28th September on #AmazonminiTV jo hai aapke Amazon shopping app par bilkul FREE!"

The series will showcase the entire journey of a fresher OB-GYN. Delivered and made by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show will see Saba Azad, Karishma Singh and Aaron Arjun Koul in critical jobs. The trailer follows the journey of Dr. Vidushi (Saba), who is "an OB without a child", yet is prepared to take on the world with her two closest companions Swara (Karishma) and Mehr (Aaron).

This triplet is complete opposites of one another; while Swara is good to go to embrace parenthood, Vidushi is eager to deliver her closest companion's child. Swara's decision to trust Vidushi with her delivery will be revealed on September 28th, only on Amazon miniTV. The show will challenge a number of personal and professional stereotypes around women's heath.

Talking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Amazon miniTV's Head of Content said: "Who's Your Gynac? is a light-hearted take on the story of a young gynaecologist and her professional and personal journey, which audiences across India will be able to enjoy for free on Amazon miniTV."

"I believe Who's Your Gynac? will strike a personal chord with every girl and woman while also finding a few male allies through its story and characters. The importance of healthcare cannot be overstated, and via my character, the very silly yet loving Dr. Vidushi, we hope to present a message that will hopefully resonate with audiences of all ages and genders!" said actor Saba Azad.