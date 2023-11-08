WHO WAS YASH BEFORE KGF ASKS ALLU ARAVIND WHILE DISCUSSING BIG BUDGET FILMS COME OUT OF THIS ELITE MINDSET SAY ROCKY BHAI FANS

Hyderabad: One of the most successful producers in South Indian cinema Allu Aravind, the father of superstar Allu Arjun, asserted that the high budgets of films cannot solely be attributed to the presence of stars. He exemplified renowned Kannada actor Yash to support his claim, stating that the success of a blockbuster film does not solely depend on the star's popularity. The producer emphasised that the movie must be made on a grand scale in order for the star to enhance its impact.

When asked about why his famous production house Geetha Arts has shifted its focus from high-budget productions to smaller films, Allu Aravind attributed cost as the determining factor. The producer also refuted the fact that stars alone are responsible for the high costs of films. He clarified that the lead actor of a film typically receives only 20 to 25 percent of the total budget as remuneration. Hence, he mentioned, it is inaccurate to claim that the star's fees alone escalate the film's budget. In addition to actor fees, a significant amount of money is allocated towards creating a grand film.

To illustrate his point, he gave the example of Kannada superstar Yash. "Who was Yash before KGF?" - Allu Aravind highlighted Yash's limited prominence before the release of KGF and emphasised that the film's success was primarily because of its grandiose production values. "The rich scale made it a success. It is just one example," the producer said.

However, his remarks didn't sit well with Yash's ardent fans. Responding to Allu Aravind's statement, a fan of Yash wrote on Twitter, now known as X, "Come out of this elite mindset and accept reality!" Several fans expressed similar views on the social media platform, countering that Yash was already a popular star prior to his stint in KGF.