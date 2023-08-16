Hyderabad: On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 16, Ranbir was photographed in Mumbai by the paparazzi in his new swanky Range Rover. The actor, who has a demanding schedule, was spotted driving his brand-new car adorned by flower garlands. However, the actor was soon trolled for such an expensive purchase given his poorly performing films at the box office.

The car in question was a silver Range Rover that was adorned with garlands to show that it was a recent purchase. The paparazzi caught him today in the city in his new vehicle, wherein he was wearing a bucket hat and a grey t-shirt. getting out of the car, he smiled and waved at the photographers.

As soon as the video was uploaded on a paparazzi account, netizens stormed into the comment section with their critical analysis of the high-end purchase. Many questioned Kapoor's extravagant purchase despite giving flops in the past with Brahmastra and Shamshera. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote: "Iski toh movies chalti nhi , iske paas itne paise kaha se aate hai ??" (His movies don't work, how does he get so much money??)

Another one opined: "Ranbir lives on mahesh bhatt's money, all his movies flop and copies wiki and wears a beard,he used to be without a beard, Katrina's favorite car and that's why this old junkie bought it (sic)." Another person questioned: "Flop actor ko itna paisa kon detha hai." (Who pays so much money to flop actor?). The video has been garnering a lot of views with netizens trolling the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the comedy-drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar directed by Luv Ranjan. He now gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming flick, Animal. The film's August 11 release date had to be postponed owing to considerable post-production work. It will now be released in December and feature Ranbir in a totally new role.

