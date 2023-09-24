WHO IS YOUR GYNAC ASKS SABA AZAD IN CRYPTIC POST LEAVES NETIZENS BEWILDERED SEE HOW HRITHIK ROSHAN REACTS

Hyderabad: Multi-hyphenate Saba Azad took to social media to share a cryptic post. The Rocket Boys actor has left netizens perplexed with her Instagram post. While fans are trying hard to figure out what Saba is alluding to, her superstar beau Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the enigmatic post.

Saba, who earlier treated fans with pictures clicked by Hrithik from their holiday, took to Instagram to share a cryptic post. The actor shared a post with 'Who's your gynac?" written on it. Saba added oodles of obscurities to the post with her caption that reads: "Only one question on my mind lately 😉 #WhosYourGynac?"

Soon after Saba dropped the post, her comment section was flooded with queries and requests to spell out what she means by the "#WhosYourGynac?" While many concluded that Saba and Hrithik are expecting a child together, a section of social media users is convinced that her latest post is regarding promotion of her upcoming projects. While netzines are yet to decode what Saba is hinting at, her latest post evoked reaction from Hrithik. The War star has not commented on his ladylove's post but has certainly liked it on Instagram.

Hrithik and Saba's relationship rumours started swirling after the duo was spotted on a dinner date in February, 2022. Then on, the couple was spotted together for several times before putting speculations around their love life to rest with hand-in-hand appurtenance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May. Saba also gets along well with Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan and the Roshans.