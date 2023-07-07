Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans have come in support of the actor after Pakistani actor Mahroom Baloch made negative comments about him. The Pathaan actor's fans slammed the Pakistani actor for saying that SRK does not know acting and is not good-looking either. A clip of the Pakistani actor commenting on Shah Rukh Khan's acting abilities has gone viral, inviting widespread criticism.

Many people commented on the interview that Samaa TV's official YouTube channel posted. "Entire world knows SRK. I am sorry but Who are you ?," one person responded. Another wrote: "3.8 billion people believe in SRK's supremacy. He is the King Khan for a reason." Another person added, "Learn to respect peoples who God given fame and respect in the world ! Sad artists with limited body of work and EGO bigger then talent , should learn about humility!"

For the unversed, Mahnoor feels Shah Rukh Khan is neither conventionally attractive nor a competent performer. However, she said he is "a great businessman." As she described what actually makes a person attractive, she added that he was not gorgeous in the traditional sense. Shah Rukh's aura, according to the Pakistani actor, helped him seem attractive even when he didn't adhere to society's norms of beauty.

Mahnoor Baloch discussed how a person's total aura and personality cannot be determined solely by their outward looks. Shah Rukh "is a great businessman" and "knows how to market himself," she said, adding, "he doesn't know acting."

"Shahrukh Khan has a really excellent personality, but if you judge him by aesthetic standards and what is seen as attractive, he doesn't fit that mould. He only looks fantastic because his aura and attitude." She further added on the Pakistani talk show Had Kardi, "He has that thing (aura), but there are many gorgeous people who don't have any aura, so people don't even notice them."

The Pakistani actor went on to say: "In my opinion, Shah Rukh Khan doesn't understand acting. He is a brilliant businessman and is skilled at self-promotion. I could be wrong, and it's okay if his supporters and others disagree. His personality is positive, and he markets himself very well."

