WHERE DO YOU FIND SUCH FRIENDS NETIZEN ASK AS DOST KARAN JOHAR SENDS WARDROBE TO FARAH KHAN WHO ASKED AN OUTFIT FOR DIWALI PARTY

Hyderabad: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently found herself in need of an outfit for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party after shedding a few kilos. She turned to her close friend, Karan Johar, for assistance, and what followed was nothing short of a fashion extravaganza.

In preparation for the Diwali festivities in Mumbai, Farah took to her Instagram to share her delightful surprise. Karan Johar, known for his impeccable style, sent her an entire wardrobe brimming with outfit options. This generous gesture came about when Farah was struggling to find something suitable for the occasion due to her recent weight loss.

In a video posted by Farah, viewers could witness a team of skilled stylists, led by Karan Johar's own stylist, Eka Lakhani. A suitcase was prominently displayed on a bed, and Eka was meticulously coordinating the ensembles. Behind the camera, Farah expressed her gratitude, saying, "So I told Karan Johar I've nothing to wear for Diwali, and this is what he's done."

With an enthusiastic tone, she added, "He's sent a stylist, Eka Lakhani, to my house, and just look at this," as she unveiled a kaleidoscope of colorful outfits. Playfully, Farah continued, "I could have shot a whole movie with this crew." She went on to discuss the outfits with Eka, who described them as "really beautiful clothes."

Despite Farah's initial intention of choosing just one outfit for Manish's party, Eka couldn't help but compliment her on her stunning transformation, suggesting she try on more. Farah, with a smile, concluded the video, saying, "And, this is why I am shooting this video. Thank you. You need not say anything more."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, "Dost ho toh aisa (A friend like him)! @karanjohar spoiling me thoroughly.. @ekalakhani thank you for all the trouble you're taking.. p.s. - how will you make fun of my clothes now Karan?" Farah's witty post elicited laughter from Karan Johar in the comments section, along with laughing emojis from Rasha Thadani.