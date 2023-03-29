Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra's recent interview on Dax Shepherd's podcast has once again ignited the campism and powerplay in Bollywood. The actor opened up about why she left Bollywood and started looking for a career in the US stating that she was being pushed into a corner in the industry. Though the global icon refrained from taking names, netizens and fellow celebs quickly pointed to Priyanka's feud with Karan Johar in 2012.

Taking Priyanka's side, Kangana posted a series of tweets blaming Karan Johar for sidelining outsiders. Going back in time, let us decode Karan Johar's tweet from 2012, wherein he seemed furious and went all out saying: To use their professional PR apparatus and conceal themselves behind so-called "friends" in order to get stories into tabloids is nothing but 'spineless' and 'lame'.

'Get a grip before it's too late!! Get a life!!! and don't mess with goodness....,' Karan added further. The tweets pertain to the time when rumours were rife of Priyanka getting close to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Supposedly, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and her friends ganged up on Priyanka, forcing her to leave Bollywood.

Karan Johar, being a close friend of Gauri Khan and SRK, bullied her and chased her out of the film industry. 'I was being forced into a corner in the industry,' Priyanka Chopra said when asked why she started seeking work in the States during an interview with Dax Shepherd for his podcast "Armchair Expert." 'I was tired of the politics and I needed some time off because people weren't casting me, I had conflicts with people, and I'm not very good at playing that game. This music thing allowed me to travel to the US,' she added further.

With many celebs opening up on nepotism and bootlicking culture in Bollywood, Karan Johar has once again come under the fire of netizens.

