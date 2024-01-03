WHEN IS SALAAR PART 2 GOING ON FLOORS VERY SOON SAYS PRABHAS

Hyderabad: Following the humungous success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the second installment helmed by Prashanth Neel. Despite competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office, the action-packed film continues to dominate. Prabhas recently shared insights on Salaar 2, named Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, along with his plans for 2024.

The first part, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasfire, is set to surpass Rs 650 crore worldwide. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, the film's sequel is already in the works. Prabhas mentioned in an interview, "The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible for the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2."

He further expressed, "My only goal is to entertain maximum people around the world with my work. That's the primary idea behind the films I choose. The next film is going to be a futuristic one. Salaar is a rugged mass film, and the next project is a horror film. I want to explore different genres so that the audience is entertained, and I hope that they shower as much love on my future films as they have done on Salaar."

Prashanth Neel also shared his excitement about Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam in a recent interview. He mentioned his enthusiasm to unveil the film’s ending, bringing together the established world and characters from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Prashanth Neel explained, "The relevance of all of this will only complement the friendship and the enmity between Deva and Varadha. And that is how I want to finish off Salaar 2, that was the whole intention."

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire boasted an ensemble cast featuring Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, and many others, besides Prabhas and Prithviraj in lead roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Hombale Productions.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire narrates the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the prince of Khansaar. How these childhood friends turns archenemies is the crux of this two-part project.