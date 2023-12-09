Hyderabad: Karan Johar recently shared a fascinating tidbit from his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. During the filming days of this romantic drama, he revealed an amusing yet awkward incident from his early career when he was directing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in what would later become a massive blockbuster. Karan disclosed that his father and renowned filmmaker Yash Johar was his most enthusiastic supporter, consistently praising him even before the release of his debut film.

In an interview with a digital platform, Karan reminisced about how his father considered him the "most stunning person on the planet Earth." He humorously recounted how he used to feel awkward and embarrassed to go out with his father in public because of his excessive praise, confessing, "He was such a show-off about me."

Karan also shared an entertaining anecdote from the time he was shooting in Ooty while Mani Ratnam was simultaneously filming the song Chaiyya Chaiyya for Dil Se in the same location. As a film student, Karan wanted to observe and learn from Mani Ratnam's work. However, Yash Johar persistently praised Karan in front of Ratnam, making him awkward. He humorously admitted that he felt like disappearing because Ratnam was revered as a cinematic deity by all, stating, "Mani sir was like God to all of us and continues to be."

Expressing his discomfort, Karan told his father not to extol him since his debut film had not yet been released. But Yash, brimming with pride, insisted, "It's your trumpet; if you don't blow it, who else will?"