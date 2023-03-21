Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for inspiring budding talents whenever he gets to work with them. His patience, however, was seemingly tried by YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. In a hilarious clip shared by Prime Video, King Khan and Bhuvan are seen trying to crack lines for OTT release date announcement video. Made in jest, the video, however, sheds light on the dearth of novelty in writing when it comes to promotional videos.

"Kuch naya socho," when SRK says these words to Bhuvan who bombards the actor with clichéd lines. The frustration makes SRK fume with anger who then tells Bhuvan to see "how it's done." The final cut is canned with SRK's lines, "Pathaan dekhiye, sirf Prime Video par (Watch Pathaan on Prime Video)." Left with no choice, Bhuvan adds sarcastically, "This was too fresh."

Pathaan is successfully running in theaters for over 50 days. The spy thriller which marked SRK's return to big screens after four years is now headed for OTT release. The film headlined by SRK was released on January 25 on more than 8000 screens across the globe. So far, the film has minted over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathaan also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film revolves the titular spy (played by SRK) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. After the humungous success of Pathaan, YRF is likely to come up with a sequel to the film. According to SRK and director Siddharth Anand, Pathaan 2 will be bigger and better than the original.