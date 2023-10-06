WHAT KRITI SANON LOOKS FOR IN A PARTNER ACTOR REVEALS AMID DATING RUMORUS WITH PRABHAS

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon has undeniably risen to become one of the leading ladies of Bollywood and her recent National Award win for her outstanding performance in Mimi is a testament to her caliber. The actor, who has always preferred to let her work take the forefront, is also hogging headlines for dating rumours with Baahubali star Prabhas. Recently, the actor opened up about her relationship status and outlined the qualities she seeks in a partner.

In an interview with a webloid, Kriti disclosed that she is presently unattached and has been for quite some time. She candidly shared that she values qualities like love, honesty, ambition, and drive in a potential partner, as they inspire her. Kriti also mentioned her preference for a taller partner, although acknowledging this may limit her options. Nonetheless, her primary desire is to find a genuine and truthful individual.

Soon after Kriti shared that height is also one of the criteria she looks for in a partner, fans were quick enough to connect the dots and floated #PraKrti (as Prabhas and Kriti are lovingly called by their fans) again on social media platforms. For those who are curious about the Adipurush stars, Kriti is 5′ 9" tall while Prabhas is 6' 2". While Kriti has generally remained discreet about her romantic life, her younger sister Nupur once revealed that she had been in two relationships, with the longest lasting 2.5 years.

On the professional front, Kriti was most recently seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, although the film did not perform well at the box office. Her upcoming projects include an untitled romantic drama with Shahid Kapoor, where Dharmendra also plays a significant role.