WHAT IS PROJECT K GET READY FOR A CLOSER LOOK AT PRABHAS AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE STARRER

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sci-fi action film Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone has remained in headlines right from the word go. The film is said to be the most expensive project ever made in India. The buzz around Project K skyrocketed ever since the makers announced Kamal Haasan will be part of the film. And the fact that Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after a long gap is what makes the movie more intriguing. After keeping details regarding the film under wraps for so long, the makers are now seemingly ready to reveal what Project K is.

Taking to Instagram, production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a post with a caption that read, "What is #ProjectK… The world wants to know! Come Kloser… First drop today at 7:10 PM (IST)/ 6:40 AM (PST)." The latest update on Prabhas' upcoming film left fans elated on social media.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "My god you guys will kill me, don't give this much update, can't believe finally they will reveal what is project k." Another user commented, "Yes we’re so excited!!!" One more commented, "The world is eagerly waiting for project k. It will be very successful in 2024." A fan wrote, "Crazy Prabhas fan super excited."

Meanwhile, the makers will launch Project K's first glimpse at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event on July 19. The Project K team will host a panel titled 'This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic'. The film's full title, teaser, and release date will be officially announced during the grand event. Kamal Haasan, who plays the antagonist as per recent media reports, will also attend the event. Meanwhile, Project K marks Deepika and Disha Patani's debut in Telugu cinema.

Also read: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan to unveil Project K title and trailer at San Diego Comic-Com 2023