WHAT A LOVELY DAY KANGANA RANAUT ELATED AS GOD OF INDIAN CINEMA RAJINIKANTH PAYS SURPRISE VISIT ON SETS OF HER NEXT IN CHENNAI

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Saturday to announce that she has begun working on her new project. Although she did not disclose many details about the film, she did mention that it is a psychological thriller with a script that is both 'very unusual and exciting'. She is set to reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for this upcoming pan-India movie. During the shoot, the duo got a pleasant surprise when superstar Rajinikanth paid them a visit.

In her announcement, Kangana Ranaut wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script." Alongside this message, she also shared an image of the auspicious beginning of the shoot and sought blessings from her followers. Additionally, the 36-year-old actor has joined forces with R Madhavan for this movie, which will be directed by AL Vijay.

She further delighted fans by posting pictures alongside legendary actor Rajinikanth. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "On our first day of the shoot God of Indian cinema Thalaivar himself thrilled us with a surprise visit on our set. What a lovely day!! Missing Maddy @ActorMadhavan as he joins us soon. @Tridentartsoffc @rajinikanth @sanjayragh."

In the meantime, Kangana Ranaut's latest project, Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, was released in theaters on October 27. Next up, she has the highly-anticipated film Emergency in the pipeline, where she will portray the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.