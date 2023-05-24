Washington (US): American filmmaker Wes Anderson's film Asteroid City received a six-minute plus standing ovation at the Cannes film festival 2023. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, alongside the filmmaker were cast members of the film Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Steve Carell, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, and Fisher Stevens.

Surrounded, and embraced by his cast, Anderson said, "I'm so pleased to show the movie for the first time... This is absolutely the perfect room the perfect people to show it to; we're so happy to be here. And thank you to our cast of stupendous actors." Anderson is making a comeback to the Croisette after competing in 2021's The French Dispatch. He had previously performed here in 2012 with the festival's opening act, Moonrise Kingdom.

The script of Asteroid City was written by Anderson based on a novel he and regular partner Roman Coppola co-wrote. Together with Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson, his frequent companions, he produced the film. Prior to the film's wide release on June 23, Focus has scheduled a limited release for June 16 in the United States. On Moonrise Kingdom, Focus collaborated with Anderson and Rales' Indian Paintbrush.

In Asteroid City- one of Anderson's most endearingly stuffed inventions, Bad Day at Black Rock is a multi-layered, 1950s-set combination of science fiction and midcentury theatre with roughly a hundred other inspirations, from Looney Tunes to "Bad Day at Black Rock. Meanwhile, Anderson's films include Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch. (With agency inputs)