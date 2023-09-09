WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE TEASER AKSHAY KUMAR CALLS HIMSELF EX FLAME RAVEENA TANDON PURANE CHAWAL IN HILARIOUS VIDEO

Hyderabad: On his 56th birthday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had a special treat in store for both himself and his fans. He unveiled the announcement teaser for his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, which is the official title for Welcome 3.

This movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the hilarious teaser, stating, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

The teaser opens with the entire star-studded cast donning military uniforms and standing in three rows with their guns. They comically attempt to sing the iconic Welcome theme song. Disha Patani adds her own twist to the melody with her singing skills, while Daler Mehndi and Mika playfully disrupt the performance with their rendition of "Tunak Tunak Tun" until Arshad Warsi intervenes.

Sanjay Dutt humorously comments, "Paaji khud ka gana theek se gaate nahi ho ek dusre ka gana kyu kharab karte ho (you can't sing your own songs properly, why do you spoil each other's songs)?" Suniel Shetty questions who invited them, referring to Daler Mehndi and Mika. A young girl explains that it's called acapella, which prompts some laughter. As they attempt to sing once more, Disha Patani adds her own musical flair before Akshay playfully asks if it's a solo or group performance. He is also seen calling himself and Raveena "purane chawal" from whom Disha should learn a thing or two.

The teaser also confirms the film's release date, December 20, 2024, and reveals that Ahmed Khan will direct the project. Arshad Warsi previously discussed the film's scale and grandeur, emphasizing its larger-than-life cinematic experience with a star-studded cast.

