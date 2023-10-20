WE HAVE SEPARATED SAYS RAJ KUNDRA IN LATEST SOCIAL MEDIA POST NETIZENS SMELL PROMOTIONAL GIMMICK

Hyderabad: Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, recently made an announcement on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) that they have separated. Although he didn't provide specific details, his message conveyed their separation and requested privacy during this challenging time. This post left many on the internet wondering whether their marriage had indeed come to an end, with some speculating it might be a promotional stunt.

Raj also posted the same message on his Instagram Stories. In response to this, various users expressed a mix of emotions, with some questioning if "separate" meant a divorce, others expressing shock at the news, and a few even suggesting it might be a publicity stunt for his upcoming film UT69. Few even concluded that Raj has 'separated' from his edgy masks and not Shilpa. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has not shared any similar updates on her social media platforms. This development comes shortly after Raj revealed the trailer of his debut film, UT69, where he plays the lead role, and the film is centered around his experiences during his jail time.

Raj Kundra had faced significant legal issues, including an arrest and imprisonment in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with an alleged pornography-related case in July 2021. He was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate after spending approximately two months behind bars. The charges against him included violations of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Raj, however, has consistently maintained that he was falsely implicated in the case and intends to share his side of the story through his upcoming film, UT69, which is set to hit theaters on November 3.