WE ARE WORKING TOGETHER AFTER DOSTANA 2 DEBACLE KARAN JOHAR IN TALKS WITH KARTIK AARYAN AGAIN FOR ANOTHER PROJECT

Hyderabad: After their infamous fallout in 2021, film director Karan Johar and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan were spotted together at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which commenced on August 10 (local time). The inauguration press conference marked the presence of several B-town celebs like Karan, Kartik, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Varma among others. Several pictures from the film festival are currently surfacing on social media.

Kartik and Karan reportedly had a falling out in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2. Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, but the actor was dropped from the project and the news went on to grab a lot of eyeballs. Publicising the altercation, Karan Johar's Production House Dharma Productions officially announced Kartik's exit from the film.

In their official statement posted on Instagram, the production house stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon." However, with the latest pictures coming from IFFM, it seems the two have moved on and buried their differences.

On being asked by an Indo-Australian media outlet present at the press conference about them working together, Karan said: "We did attempt to work together once in the past but that didn't materialise. But we are working together on something. Hopefully this will materialise."

Karan's response has further put an end to any speculations of stiff between the two. On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Karan, on the other hand, recently helmed the romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film has minted Rs 200 crore globally, according to estimates. (With agency inputs)

