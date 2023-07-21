WE ARE OVER THE MOON ARJUN RAMPAL GABRIELLA DEMETRIADES WELCOME SECOND CHILD A BABY BOY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child together. Rampal took to social media to share the good news with his fans and followers. The Om Shanti Om star and his model-turned-entrepreneur partner are blessed with a baby boy on July 20, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture holding Winnie the Pooh baby blanket. Sharing the news about Jr Rampal's arrival, the 50-year-old actor wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." Gabriella too reacted to Arjun's post with a red heart emoji and thanked well-wishers and fans for their unconditional love. "Thank you everyone ❤️" wrote the mommy of two.

Arjun and Gabriella are in a relationship since 2018. In 2019, the couple welcomed Arik, their first child together. For unversed, Arjun shares two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal, and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife and yesteryear supermodel Mehr Jesia. The couple officially parted ways in 2019.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. The actor is gearing up for his south debut with a Telugu film headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Tentatively titled NBK 108, the film also starring Kajal Aggarwal will hit theatres during Dussehra. Rampal also has Abbas Mastaan's Penthouse and sports action film Crakk co-starring Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez in his kitty.

