WE ARE EXPECTING VIKRANT MASSEY SHEETAL THAKUR ANNOUNCE PREGNANCY WITH ENDEARING POST

Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. This delightful news was shared by the couple on his Instagram account. The announcement comes just over a year after the couple's wedding in February the previous year.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Vikrant Massey posted a picture from their wedding day, showcasing the couple beaming with joy in their wedding attire. The image had a caption that read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Alongside the picture, Vikrant expressed his excitement for this new chapter in their lives with the caption, "New beginnings (dizzy emoji)."

The couple received a flood of congratulations and well-wishes from their friends and fans, including fellow actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Kriti Kharbanda, Raashii Khanna, and Shibani Dandekar. One enthusiastic fan expressed, "Ooohoo..how sweet is that.. congratulations to be Papa Massey, you are going to be amazing parents." Another fan shared, "My favorite actor! So happy for you and your family. God bless," while an Instagram user added, "Sending lots of good wishes your way. Stay happy and healthy."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's journey into matrimony began in February the previous year when they exchanged vows. Vikrant shared the very first official pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note in Hindi that translated to, "Our seven-year journey has turned into a bond for seven lives. Thank you very much for being with us. Sheetal and Vikrant."

Vikrant Massey has made a significant name for himself in the entertainment industry, initially gaining fame with the 2008 TV show Dharam Veer, where he portrayed the character Dharam. His career continued to soar as he appeared in several popular television series such as Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. Transitioning to the big screen, he made his film debut in "Lootera," alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.