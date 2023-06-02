WE ARE ALL VERY PROUD OF YOU SHATRUGHAN SINHA WISHES SONAKSHI SINHA ON HER BIRTHDAY WITH PICTURE COLLAGE

Hyderabad: Shatrughan Sinha, the actor-turned-politician, posted a lengthy birthday message for his daughter Sonakshi Sinha on Twitter. In the Twitter thread, he mentioned that he was happy with her accomplishments and singled out her new web series, Dahaad, heaping praises on her for her performance. He took the opportunity to congratulate her for creating a 'milestone' with Dahaad.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote to Sonakshi, "How beautiful times have gone by. On this fantastic and auspicious day, we wish the apple of our eye a lovely year of joy, entertainment, and tremendous accomplishments. We are all very proud of your strength and everything you have accomplished, especially the landmark you have established with Dahaad, which is the talk of the town today and one of the most fantastic films, which adds another feather to your body of work. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. May your great day be filled with tonnes of joy and love today and every day. Have a wonderful day! God bless you."

On the special occasion, he also shared a couple of childhood and recent pictures of Sonakshi and him. Shatrughan's photos also include her mother, Poonam Sinha, and her twin brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha. Sonakshi recently told a media portal about her birthday plans for this year, saying, "For the last 5-6 years, I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to take a break and spend time with a few close pals. I've been doing this for years. I'm in the middle of a shoot right now, so I can only travel somewhere nearby for my birthday. I might go to Alibaug or Lonavala. But I haven't made up my mind yet."

Sonakshi made her OTT debut last month with the Amazon Prime series Dahaad. In the show, she plays a lower-caste cop. The eight-part series also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in prominent roles. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

