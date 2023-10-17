WATCH: Waheeda Rehman gets standing ovation as she receives Dada Saheb Phalke Award at 69th National Film Awards

Hyderabad: Waheeda Rehman, the veteran Bollywood actor at the age of 85, has been honored with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi. Her remarkable career spans nearly seven decades, and she has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with iconic performances in films like Khamoshi, Guide, and Kagaz Ke Phool.

She received a standing ovation after President Droupadi Murmu presented Rehman with the prestigious award in the presence of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

An emotional Waheeda Rehman said, "I thank the Minister and all the jury members for giving me this award. I feel very honoured and humbled. I am standing in this position due to my industry. I was lucky to get top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, writers, dialogue writers, music directors, and music composers."

"I got a lot of support and respect from all of them. In the end, the make-up artists, hair stylists, and costume makers also have a role to play. I want to share this award with departments in my industry. Right from the beginning, they gave me a lot of respect, and love and supported me. One single person cannot make a movie, they all need our help," the veteran actor noted.

Rehman's journey in the world of cinema commenced with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955. Her association with the renowned filmmaker Guru Dutt played a pivotal role in elevating her status in the industry. Together, they collaborated on several memorable films, including the romantic classics Pyaasa (1957) and Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), the musical romance Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), and the poignant drama Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962). Notably, her performance in the romantic drama Guide (1965) earned her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Interestingly, Rehman's journey into the world of cinema was not a lifelong ambition. She initially aspired to become a doctor, which was a more conventional choice for Muslim families during her time. Nevertheless, her love for art, culture, and dance remained a constant passion. With the support of her father, an IAS officer, she pursued her dream of learning Bharatanatyam and eventually transitioned into a career in the film industry. Rehman's motivation was simple; she wanted to evoke laughter and tears in people, a desire that ultimately led her to the silver screen.

Her introduction to the film industry happened through Telugu films Rojulu Maraayi and Jayasimha in 1955, but it was a chance encounter with Guru Dutt in Hyderabad that altered the course of her career. She moved to Mumbai, where she was launched by Dutt in "CID" alongside Dev Anand in 1956, playing the role of an antagonist.

The creative partnership between Rehman and Guru Dutt resulted in some of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema, including Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Saheb Bibi Aur Ghulam. Her collaboration with Dev Anand was equally special, with Guide being one of their most successful films, known for its progressive portrayal of the character Rosie and its timeless songs.

One unique aspect of Rehman's career was her insistence on being comfortable in her roles, refusing to compromise on costumes and even retaining her full name when suggested otherwise by a director. In the 1970s, she transitioned to character roles, and her performance in Reshma Aur Shera earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress.

At the pinnacle of her career, she married Shashi Rekhi and continued to act in prominent films. Later, her career shifted towards character roles, leading her to Bengaluru for a quieter life with her family. However, she made a successful comeback with films like Mashaal, Lamhe, and Chandni, directed by Yash Chopra in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the 2000s, she remained active in the industry, appearing in films such as Om Jai Jagdish, Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6, and The Song of Scorpions. Throughout her career, Rehman has been a source of inspiration, proving that there is life beyond movies, and her zest for life is her driving force.