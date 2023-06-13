WATCH VICKY KAUSHAL SARA ALI KHAN BURN THE DANCE FLOOR AT SUCCESS BASH OF ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE

Hyderabad The box office success of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has done a remarkable business at the box office The film grossed Rs 15 crore in its second weekend taking it above the Rs 50 crore milestone The team is visibly overjoyed because as it has done unexpectedly well despite being a medium budget film Vicky and Sara together with director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan threw a party to celebrate the featVicky was seen wearing track pants and a hoodie with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke written over it Sara looked adorable in the movie s merchandise a white tshirt and blue trousers Kriti Sanon also came to support the team because she has a long history with Dinesh Vijan Meanwhile Laxman Utekar director of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had also directed Kriti s film Mimi which garnered her numerous awardsWhen Kriti arrived at the bash she was met by none other than the film s lead actor Vicky Kaushal The two exchanged a heartfelt embrace the video of which has since gone viral on the internet The film s music has played a significant role in its success Sham Kaushal Vicky father was also spotted Tamannaah Bhatia looked gorgeous in a black gown She was seen with the team of her next film Jee Karda Others who attended the gathering included Sriram Raghavan and Varun Sharma Zara Hatke was released on June 2nd The story follows the life of an Indorebased married couple who fake their divorce in order to obtain a flat through a legitimate government schemeVicky and Sara are sharing the screen for the first time The film has earned a total of 53 crore nett at the domestic box office and has been deemed a success Vicky Kaushal will next appear in Meghna Gulzar s Sam Bahadur Sara on the other hand will appear in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan both directed by Homi Adajania She is also working on Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur It will be her first collaboration with director Anurag BasuAlso read Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office Day 11 Laxman Utekar s romcom inches close to Rs 60 cr mark