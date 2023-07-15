WATCH VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF SERVE COUPLE GOALS AS THEY WALK HAND IN HAND AT AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The duo doled out couple goals as they made a hand-in-hand entrance at the airport. Vicky and Katrina, who were recently in the US for nearly a fortnight-long holiday, have again jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Vicky and Katrina made heads turn with their laid-back airport look today morning. The couple was papped walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Donning a casual airport look, Katrina was seen in a floral top featuring ruffle detail in the front. She paired it with a pair of ripped denim and rounded off her look with white sneakers and cool shades.

In a video shared by the paparazzo account on Instagram, Vicky was seen acing a sporty look in navy blue track pants and a white t-shirt. The Raazi actor threw in a black hoodie and cap to the mix. Complementing Katrina's style, Vicky too completed his airport look with white sneakers and black shades.

On the work front, Vicky is basking in the success of his latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The actor has a slew of interesting projects at various levels of production. While Sam Bahadur is ready to release on December 1, Anand Tiwari helmed Mera Mehboob Mere Sanam will be released in February next year. Vicky is also said to be reuniting with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helmer Laxman Utekar for a period drama wherein he will be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Katrina's upcoming films include Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 which is ready to hit screens on November 10, coinciding with Diwali. She also has Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious actioner in the pipeline. Kaif's slate of upcoming films includes Sriram Raghavan helmed Merry Christmas featuring Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

READ | Picture of the day! Katrina Kaif's mushy 'coffee mornings' featuring Vicky Kaushal