WATCH VICKY KAUSHAL ALMOST TRIPS OVER RAKHI SAWANT AS THEY GROOVE TO SHEILA KI JAWANI AT IIFA 2023

Abu Dhabi (UAE): IIFA 2023 is over but inside moments from Bollywood's most popular show are going viral all over the internet. One of the most viral moments is of actor Vicky Kaushal, who hosted the 23rd edition of IIFA with Abhishek Bachchan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Rakhi Sawant accidentally pushed Vicky and the latter almost tripped.

The clip begins with Rakhi, Sara Ali Khan, and Vicky dancing to the tune Chikni Chameli. However, seconds into their performance, Vicky said, "Let's dance on Sheila Ki Jawani." Rakhi, Sara, and Vicky then start dancing and singing. However, Rakhi accidentally bumped into Vicky, causing him to lose his balance. The audience was left in splits after watching the trio's impromptu performance.

Netizens also had a field day. Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Hahaha Rakhi is the best." Another user commented, "This is too hilarious." One more user wrote, "I am sorry this is way too funny." The prestigious IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27.

Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance at the gala night. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor awards. However, the latter skipped the ceremony due to a family emergency. (ANI)