WATCH VARUN TEJ AND LAVANYA TRIPATHI OFF TO ITALY FOR DREAMY DESTINATION WEDDING

Hyderabad: Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1 is known. The couple has jetted off for their dreamy wedding in picturesque Italy along with family members. The couple was spotted at the airport here during the wee hours today as they flew out of the city for their big day.

Varun and Lavanya were spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport. While Varun opted for a black jacket which he teame up with a white t-shirt and a pair of denim, Lavanya opted for a chic airport look donning a beige bodycon outfit which she amped up with a matching stole. The couple, along with Varun's sister Niharika Konidela and actor cousin Vaishnav Tej, have now left for Italy.

Ahead of Varun Tej and Lavanya's wedding, their wedding invitation was leaked online and has become widely shared. The leaked wedding invite suggests a gold and silver theme for the ceremony. Pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to commence in Italy on October 30 with a cocktail party, attended by the extended Mega and Allu family.

VarunTej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding invitation leaked online

While the Mega family is headed for Varun and Lavanya's wedding, the groom's cousin Ram Charan is reportedly in Tuscany along with his wife Upasana Konidela for the wedding preparations.

As reported earlier, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will exchange vows on November 1 at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy. Pre-wedding festivities are slated to start on October 30, with a cocktail night, followed by haldi and mehendi on October 31. After the wedding, the couple is expected to host a reception in Hyderabad for their industry colleagues, friends, and extended family.