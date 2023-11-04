WATCH VARUN TEJ AND LAVANYA TRIPATHI MAKE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE AS MARRIED COUPLE RECEIVE WARM WELCOME AT HYDERABAD AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were greeted with a warm reception, complete with flower bouquets, upon their return to Hyderabad's airport on November 4, 2023, following their dreamy destination wedding in Italy. Fondly called as VarunLav by fans, the beloved figures in the Telugu film industry, have officially become husband and wife. The couple exchanged their vows during an intimate ceremony held in the picturesque town of Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023, surrounded by their closest family and friends from the industry.

The couple's return to Hyderabad was marked by a heartwarming reception where Varun Tej sported a stylish blue T-shirt, a brown bomber jacket, black sunglasses, and a broad chain around his neck. Lavanya exuded radiance in a yellow salwar suit, opting for a natural, makeup-free look. The newlyweds were visibly glowing, still immersed in the joy of their recent wedding.

Varun Tej shared their first post-wedding photo on social media on November 2, 2023. The image captures the couple's love and adoration, with a caption that simply reads, "My Lav!" accompanied by a white heart emoji.

The wedding festivities of Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi commenced with a lavish family dinner in Hyderabad in October 2023. Shortly afterward, the couple, their families, and a select group of guests embarked on a journey to Tuscany, Italy, for their destination wedding. The Tuscany celebration commenced with a lively cocktail party, followed by intricate Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. A star-studded guest list graced the wedding in Tuscany, Italy, which included luminaries such as Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Vaishnav Tej, and Nithiin, along with their families.