WATCH VARUN DHAWAN EXTENDS GREETINGS FOR DIWALI SHARES MEMORIES AS HE VISITS HIS OFFICE AFTER A LONG TIME

Hyderabad: Ahead of the festival of lights, various Bollywood celebrities, in anticipation of the celebration, are organising Diwali parties for their colleagues in the industry. In this context, actor Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media account to provide a sneak peek into his office. On the occasion, he reminisced about his past experiences and reflected upon his achievements.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Varun shared a video giving a glimpse of his office and wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali (followed by a diya emoji). Reliving some old memories and promising myself to make some new ones #happy Dhanteras."

In the video, Varun first extended his greetings for a joyful Diwali. Subsequently, he proceeded to discuss his "first achievements ever in life" showcasing his collection of gold and silver medals earned during sports day. Additionally, he unveiled a certificate showcasing his completion of an acting course under the guidance of Barry John, deeming it as "very special". Furthermore, he delved into his earlier photoshoots, including those for films such as Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Bawaal, among others.

Varun also shared insights into one of the first advertisements he worked on alongside his Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra, featuring a beverage shoot. He also showcased his previously received accolades and wrapped up by saying, "It's good to see how much I've got and how much I need to achieve more. Happy Diwali."

On the professional front, Varun is currently occupied with his 18th Bollywood project, tentatively titled VD 18. Atlee, the director of Jawan, serves as the producer, while Kalees, a distinguished Tamil director, helms the film.