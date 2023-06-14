WATCH VARUN DHAWAN DOES MAKEUP DONE IN CAR AS HE GOT CAUGHT UP NAPPING

Hyderabad Celebrities have an incredible platform to engage with their fans and with it they often share glimpses of their daily lives on social media On Tuesday Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got engaged in a similar activity as he shared a sneak peek of his daily work routine Taking to Instagram Stories Varun wrote I got caught up napping so had to do my makeup in the car In the video Varun could be seen swaying to the English song Caught Up by Ananya Birla as the makeup artist added some touchups to his face He was sporting a grey Tshirt and blue shorts Varun who is known for his vibrant energy and captivating dance moves displayed his fanboy side by bopping along to Ananya Birla s songVarun s IG story unveiled an amusing anecdote The actor humorously mentioned how he had caught up on some muchneeded rest pushing him to have his makeup done in the car As his makeup artist worked his magic Varun couldn t resist the catchy beats of Ananya s song which sparked a spontaneous groove sessionAlso read Varun Dhawan and Samantha determind to slay next year with Citadel but not sans onset funMeanwhile Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the Indian version of Citadel which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu The spy series is directed by Raj and DK and will have a connection with the international version too The series marks Varun s OTT debut Apart from that Varun will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal helmed by Nitesh Tiwari The movie will be released in October