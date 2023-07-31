WATCH UORFI JAVED STUNS EVERYONE IN PINK GOWN AS SHE HOPS ON THE BARBIE TREND

Hyderabad: Not only has Hollywood been gripped by Barbie fever, but Bollywood has also been eager to embrace the much-anticipated flick's style and colour scheme. After prominent celebrities have opted to wear pink, from gowns to accessories and bejewelled shoes, the Barbie trend got an even wider boost. And now, the most unexpected and recent celebrity to have caught hold of Barbie fever is none other than social media influencer Uorfi Javed.

As soon as Greta Gerwig's Barbie hit theatres worldwide, it led to an all pink revolution. Many stars were seen flaunting their pink wardrobes in their recent outings. Now, Uorfi was also spotted in Mumbai channelizing her inner Barbie in her most recent encounter with the paparazzi.

The social media star was seen wearing an off shoulder knee length gown. The uncoventional dress was complimented with dewy makeup, glossy pink lips and a loose bun at the back. She accessorised her look with just a pair of earrings and a pendant.

Prior to this, Javed showed off her new pink hair in a video uploaded by her on Instagram as fans dressed in pink flocked to theatres to see the much-anticipated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film. The Bigg Boss OTT star was seen posing in silver glittering shorts as she flaunted her pink hair and posed for the cameras by the pool in the video. She captioned the video with "Actually a Barbie" and a red heart emoji.

Uorfi is not the only famous personality in India to don the Barbie look. Earlier, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have already showcased their Barbie looks. The Margot Robbie film is directed by Greta Gerwig and hit theatres on July 21.