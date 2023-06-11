WATCH TWINKLE KHANNA SHARES SNEAK PEEK OF UNIVERSITY LIFE AT 48

Hyderabad Twinkle Khanna an actorturnedwriter is currently pursuing a Master s degree in fiction writing at Goldsmiths University of London She has offered a glimpse of her college life as well as a comment about how she is handling her academics at the age of 48 Sharing the video she has inquired whether growing old is a multiplication of what one has accomplished or a subtraction of what one cannot accomplish due to ageShe s even quipped that she should have applied for a master s in strange life choices instead The brief film depicts her walking to college having coffee with her pals and exhibiting her student identification card She is also seen posing in front of her college building which is labelled Goldsmiths on the wallTwinkle captioned the video on Instagram What s it like going back to Uni on the eve of my fiftieth year on this planet It s already been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint towards the end of my Master s programme Who thought I d be willing to put myself through submissions grades and a thousand cups of coffee in order to concentrate during lectures I often wonder if I should have pursued a master s degree in unusual life choices On the other hand she added I wouldn t have all these new experiences and even a uni gang fabulous women I can count on to pull me through deadlines and make me laugh during lunch breaks Tight skin a flat stomach boundless energy—you can either count what you ve lost or see what you can gain Growing old is a mathematical equation I d rather think of it as a multiplication sum than a subtraction Agree Disagree Twinkle s actor husband Akshay Kumar occasionally visits her in London Aarav and Nitara their children also accompany him Akshay will now appear in OMG 2 alongside Yami Gautam and Pankaj TripathiAlso read Twinkle Khanna drops video ahead of Mothers Day displays how desi moms show affection without saying I love you