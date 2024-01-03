WATCH TAMANNAAH BHATIA VIJAY VARMA PAPPED HAND IN HAND AS THEY RETURN POST NEW YEAR VACAY

Hyderabad: Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who have welcomed the new year together in London, have now arrived in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the two lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai airport, both radiately smiling at the paparazzi while holding each other's hands. Whether it's parties, walking the red carpet, or going on vacations, the Lust Stories 2 stars always capture our hearts.

After their spectacular New Year celebration in London, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were papped as they landed in Mumbai. The video shared on Instagram shows Tamannaah looking lovely in an oversized beige blazer and trousers paired with a black tee, black glasses, and black shoes. On the other hand, Vijay looked handsome in a black biker jacket layered over a black tee. He completed his ensemble with blue denim, white shoes, and black glasses. The couple walked hand in hand, and posed for the paparazzi, both flashing wide smiles that suggest they genuinely had an amazing holiday.

On Tuesday, Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle to share some fun snapshots from her New Year celebration. The pictures showcase a happy Tamannaah, posing effortlessly for the pictures. From sharing glimpses of her enjoying ice cream and pizza to sipping Coke, the actor ensured that all eyes were on her with her stunning look.