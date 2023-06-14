WATCH TAMANNAAH BHATIA CANT HELP BUT BLUSH AS PAPS TEASE HER ABOUT VIJAY VARMA BEING HER HAPPY PLACE

Hyderabad The premiere of OTT series Jee Karda starring actor Tamannaah Bhatia was held yesterday Celebrities including Sanya Malhotra Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha among others attended the premiere in Mumbai Tamannaah was spotted interacting with the paparazzi and she looked stunning in a neon green dress Recently in an interview Tamannaah revealed that her relationship with Vijay Varma started on the sets of Lust Stories 2 She also referred to Vijay as her happy place Now at the Jee Karda premiere when the paparazzi asked her about Vijay being her happy place Tamannaah could not hold herself from blushing One of the paparazzi said Tamannaah ji the thing that you said at the interview was very nice The actor asked Which one The paparazzo then said Happy place Tamannaah then blushed profusely and said Looks nice when I smile right The paparazzo then said that she and Vijay would make a good couple The pap said You two look good together to which Tamannaah replied Thank you guys that s so sweet of you When asked about when the movie Lust Stories 2 is releasing she said that it s coming soonAlso read Tamannaah Bhatia on dating Vijay Varma Can t get attracted to someone just because For the unversed speculations about Tamannaah and Vijay s relationship began to circulate after a video of them purportedly kissing at a New Year s party in Goa went viral Following this the two were also spotted together on movie and dinner dates Vijay and Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space Sujoy Ghosh directed Lust Stories 2 segment The Netflix anthology premieres on June 29