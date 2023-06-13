WATCH SUNNY DEOL GROOVE TO BOLLLYWOOD SONGS AT SON KARAN DEOLS ROKA CEREMONY

Hyderabad Veteran actor Dharmendra s grandson and Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol s son Karan Deol is all set to get married to Drisha Acharya granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy The couple s prewedding celebrations began on Monday and photos and videos from the event are making the rounds on social media The Deols including Sunny Bobby and Abhay among others attended the eventIn one of the videos Sunny can be seen dancing to Morni Banke with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 producer Vijay Dhanoya Another video which has surfaced on social media shows Karan and Drisha cutting a cake during the prewedding event The family and friends can be seen posing for the cameras in a few additional pictures from the occasion In one of them Sunny Bobby and Abhay are seen posing for the paparazzi The wedding festivities began at Sunny Deol s house but Dharmendra skipped the prewedding events Dharmendra told to the media Let the kids enjoy They are likely to get inhibited if I m around them I don t want them to miss any of the enjoyment Karan made his acting debut in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas helmed by his father Sunny Deol The movie failed to make a mark at the box office Karan also appeared in 2021 s Velle which also featured his uncle Abhay Deol He will next be seen in Apne 2 with Sunny Bobby and DharmendraAlso read Deol family comes together for Sunny s son Karan s prewedding festivitiesMeanwhile Sunny Deol will soon appear in Anil Sharma directed Gadar 2 Slated to hit the theatres on August 11 the film also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles